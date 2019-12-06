Take the pledge to vote

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Honoured at Marrakech Film Festival

After being bestowed with the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award just a day ago, Priyanka Chopra was honoured at the Marrakech Film Festival for her contribution to cinema.

News18.com

December 6, 2019
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Honoured at Marrakech Film Festival
After being bestowed with the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award just a day ago, Priyanka Chopra was honoured at the Marrakech Film Festival for her contribution to cinema.

The past couple of days have been quite exhilarating for actress and producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas. A day after receiving the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award from UNICEF, the actress was honoured at the Marrakech Film Festival for her contribution to cinema.

The actress attended the event held at the famous Jemaa el Fna square, where she stunned in a sparkling saree. Posing with her award, she took to Instagram to express her gratitude. "To think that my career started nearly 20 years ago is surreal. I am honored and proud to be recognized tonight at the Marrakesh Film Festival. Thank you, truly, to everyone who came out to Jemaa el Fna square. #Gratitude. Thank you @melitatoscan @festivaldufilmdemarrakech," she wrote on Instagram.

The actress was honoured alongside Hollywood actor Robert Redford in the ceremony. Moroccan actress Mouna Fettou, and filmmaker Bertrand Tavernier of Let Joy Reign Supreme fame were the other people in honoured at the festival. Hollywood actress Tilda Swinton, The Mentalist actor Simon Baker and many other celebrities were in attendance.

The actress also swung by the In Conversation series of the festival where she engaged in a panel discussion. She was seen wearing a crisp white suit.

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in the cinematic adaptation of Arvind Adiga's Man Booker-winning thriller The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao.

