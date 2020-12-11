Priyanka Chopra Jonas Introduces Fans to 'Little Priyanka' with Her Old Pic in Dad's Army Uniform

Priyanka Chopra has shared a picture from her childhood to remember her late father Ashok Chopra. The actress was quite close to him and often expresses her love for him on various occasions, and even her tattoo on the wrist is dedicated to him.

Now, with the latest social media post, Priyanka shared an interesting story from her past involving her father, who worked in the defence forces, just like her mother. Priyanka also added that this throwback snap will be included in the album section of her upcoming memoir, titled ‘Unfinished’.

The sepia-tone photo features a little Priyanka wearing the Army uniform of her father. The uniform is all formal with a beret on her head. Priyanka wrote that she used to love following her dad around the house dressed in his Army uniform. Tagging him as her idol, the actress said: “I wanted to grow up and be exactly like him”. Sharing another aspect of her late father, Priyanka said he used to encourage the sense of adventure in her and pushed her to try out new things, a quality she has retained after all these years.

Her caption read, “#TBT to little Priyanka. This is a photo from the album in my upcoming book. I used to love following my dad around the house dressed in his Army uniform. I wanted to grow up and be exactly like him. He was my idol. My dad encouraged my sense of adventure.”

“Even as a little girl... I was always out exploring, looking for adventure, trying to uncover something new. My urge was to do something that hadn’t been done before, to discover something that no one had found yet. I always wanted to be first.” That urge drives me every day, in every single thing I do. #Unfinished”.

This comes just days after Priyanka shared a glimpse of the jacket of her soon-to-be-released book. Sharing details about its release, the actress also announced that the first printed copy of Unfinished will be out by the next month.