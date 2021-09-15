Priyanka Chopra Jonas Is 'Grateful' to Be a Member of Producers Guild of America

Producers Guild of America (PGA) welcomed multifaceted personality, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, as a member on Tuesday. The Producers Guild of America is a non-profit trade organisation that represents, protects and promotes the interests of all members of the producing team in film, television and new media. PGA has 8000+ members spanning the full producing team in scripted, non-fiction, documentary, animation, and new media sectors.

“@producersguild welcomes actress, singer, and film producer @priyankachopra as a member. Ms. Chopra Jonas has 14 producer credits to her name, including an executive producer credit for #TheWhiteTiger," read the tweet of the organisation. Sharing her excitement with her fans on Twitter, Priyanka posted, “Grateful to be inducted. Thank you @producersguild."

Priyanka Chopra recently reunited with Nick Jonas in London. The couple was living apart for a couple of months, owing to professional commitments and the travel restrictions around the world due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Priyanka Chopra is currently in London, where she’s filming her highly-anticipated Amazon Prime series Citadel. Meanwhile, Nick Jonas had been in the US, rehearsing for a production of Jersey Boys.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has been busy with numerous projects. The actor wrapped her schedule for Text For You and has been filming her upcoming project Citadel in the UK. Backed by Avengers: Endgame directors Russo Brothers, the series also stars Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden. She will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, who is also producing it.

She recently unveiled the trailer for her upcoming film The Matrix: Resurrections, the fourth chapter of the Matrix sci-fi film series. The film stars Keanu Reeves in a prominent role along with Priyanka, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff and Neil Patrick Harris.

