English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is in Ethiopia as Unicef Goodwill Ambassador, See Videos
Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories to update her fans about her trip to Ethiopia.
Image courtesy: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram
Loading...
There's no stopping for Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The actress got married to Nick Jonas in December, resumed shooting for The Sky is Pink soon after, made her Netflix debut with Isn't It Romantic, featured in Sucker with Jonas Brothers and family, attended Met Gala 2019 and also made her debut at Cannes 2019. And now, she's in Ethiopia's capital city, Addis Ababa, to fulfil her commitments as Unicef Goodwill Ambassador.
On Monday, Priyanka took to her Instagram stories to update her fans about her trip to Ethiopia. In a set of videos, she can be heard talking about her association with Unicef and how she wants to highlight it's education programme. She said, "Hi everyone, I am on a very special trip. I have just touched down on Ethiopia and it is raining. We are in Addis (Ababa) right now. Apparently, it is the first day of rain here. So I feel good about that. But it is an extremely special trip and I hope that you all will come on this journey with me."
"I am in Ethiopia for a specific reason. I want to highlight Unicef’s education programme when it comes to children and youth in the country. There is a huge barrier when it comes to access to education for children, especially because there are so many dropouts in school which begin as soon as kids start school. The primary education goes from std1 to std 8 and secondary education is after that. We see dropouts of children even from Std 1."
She also shared multiple clips as she spent time with school children playing in playgrounds and dancing with them.
Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra has created quite a stir at the French Riviera, courtesy her glamorous appearances at the red carpet and everywhere else at the on-going 72nd Cannes Film Festival, which she attended with her husband Nick Jonas.
As soon as the couple turned up at the French Riviera, camera persons got their perfect muse for the event. From looking ravishing at the red carpet to turning lovebirds at their hotel balcony, Nickyanka made all their time at Cannes worth world's while.
Follow @News18Movies for more
On Monday, Priyanka took to her Instagram stories to update her fans about her trip to Ethiopia. In a set of videos, she can be heard talking about her association with Unicef and how she wants to highlight it's education programme. She said, "Hi everyone, I am on a very special trip. I have just touched down on Ethiopia and it is raining. We are in Addis (Ababa) right now. Apparently, it is the first day of rain here. So I feel good about that. But it is an extremely special trip and I hope that you all will come on this journey with me."
"I am in Ethiopia for a specific reason. I want to highlight Unicef’s education programme when it comes to children and youth in the country. There is a huge barrier when it comes to access to education for children, especially because there are so many dropouts in school which begin as soon as kids start school. The primary education goes from std1 to std 8 and secondary education is after that. We see dropouts of children even from Std 1."
She also shared multiple clips as she spent time with school children playing in playgrounds and dancing with them.
Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra has created quite a stir at the French Riviera, courtesy her glamorous appearances at the red carpet and everywhere else at the on-going 72nd Cannes Film Festival, which she attended with her husband Nick Jonas.
As soon as the couple turned up at the French Riviera, camera persons got their perfect muse for the event. From looking ravishing at the red carpet to turning lovebirds at their hotel balcony, Nickyanka made all their time at Cannes worth world's while.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Johnny Depp Sued for Rs 2.4 Crore by Ex-Lawyers Over Unpaid Legal Bills
- On Mohanlal’s Birthday, Celebrating his Five Best Films that You Must Watch
- Hyundai Venue Launch: All You Need To Know About the Connected SUV
- Huawei Can Keep Sending Android Updates for Three Months, But There is a Caveat
- No! Manchester City Have Not Smashed the Premier League Trophy
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results