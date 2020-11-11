Priyanka Chopra Jonas is Missing Her 'Boys' in the United States as Actress Heads Back to Work

Global artist Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been a busy bee ever since the coronavirus pandemic restrictions were relaxed. The Quantico actress has been shooting for her upcoming project in Berlin. Priyanka took a break and celebrated Karva Chauth with her husband Nick Jonas in the US last week and is now on the move again.

Her latest Instagram story is straight from London as she misses her “boys” aka her pet Gino and Panda. However, she did not reveal her engagements in the capital of the United Kingdom.

The Sky Is Pink actress also gave a glimpse from the sets of Keanu Reeves starrer Matrix 4 where she was exploring the streets of the city and enjoying a game of golf. Priyanka did take her pet Diana to Berlin while she was working in the German city.

The quarantine did provide the actress some time off from her otherwise hectic schedule and even during that time, she ended up finishing writing her auto-biography Unfinished. The book is available for pre-order and will come out next year in January.

Priyanka has been talking about her upcoming book through multiple Instagram posts. The actress has revealed that the book is about all the things she left incomplete in order to achieve something else. In one of the Instagram posts, Priyanka said that she has always been guided by her curiosity, drive for challenge, and intrinsic need to constantly evolve and move forward. She said that she has taken “many leaps of faith, oftentimes when she was advised not to... and even when she was too afraid.” Some risks paid off, some didn’t, but what she learned during this process is that she has never shied away from change, or forced guilt on herself for leaving something unfinished if that’s what her evolution as an individual required.

The Baywatch actress will be seen in Russo Brothers' Citadel opposite Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden. She also has an untitled project with actor Mindy Kaling and Sheela, the biopic of Osho's controversial aide. She will also be seen in a Netflix original movie The White Tiger next year.