Priyanka Chopra Jonas Joins Janata Curfew Clapping Initiative, Shares Video

Priyanka Chopra gave a shout out to healthcare professionals and first responders working amid the coronavirus pandemic by clapping as she stood in the balcony of her house.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 23, 2020, 7:26 AM IST
In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, India observed a 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday March 22. Bollywood celebrities from Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Hema Malini also took part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Janata Curfew clapping initiative, to pay tribute to all those who are working round the clock to eradicate COVID-19 from India.

Now, Priyanka Chopra has also shared a video of her taking part in the clapping initiative. Priyanka, although, is not in India, but made sure to send in her regards for professionals who are working amid the coronavirus outbreak. Priyanka wrote in her message, "People around the world have shown their appreciation for the doctors, nurses and all the first responders battling Covid-19 by clapping on their balconies. Although I could not be India to join, I am there in spirit."

PC

Meanwhile, Priyanka and her pop star husband Nick Jonas have self-quarantined in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Priyanka on Saturday posted a picture of mush on social media, which she also used to profess the fact that self-isolation is the need of the hour.

(With inputs from IANS)

