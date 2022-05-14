Priyanka Chopra Jonas Keeps Indian Culture, Rituals Alive in US: Mother Madhu Chopra

Global star Priyanka Chopra lives with her husband Nick Jonas in Los Angeles, United States. However, it seems like you can take the desi girl out of India but not India out of the desi girl. In a recent interview with Hauterrfly magazine, Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, has reflected on how her daughter keeps the Indian culture and rituals alive in her U.S. home.

Priyanka Chopra had shattered all the stereotypes related to age gaps when she dated and later married Nick Jonas. The power couple has an age gap of 10 years. So it didn’t come as a surprise that Madhu Chopra also spoke about it.

Priyanka keeps the Indian culture and rituals alive:

Be it the opening of her new restaurant, new home or welcoming her daughter, Priyanka Chopra organises a puja on each special occasion. Recently, Priyanka and Nick organised a puja at their Los Angeles home after their daughter, Malti, came home from the hospital. The couple welcomed Malti through surrogacy in January but she had to stay in the hospital as she was born prematurely.

Priyanka Chopra tries to educate Westerners about India:

Priyanka Chopra is proud of her Indian roots and rich culture, as Madhu Chopra mentioned in her interview with Hauterrfly magazine.

Madhu Chopra said, “She wants to educate them that you have a lot of misinformation about India. They think we have maharajas, elephants and snake charmers only. We have the best education, best IT, and medical technology. Who will teach this? Our culture, our rituals, everything has so much good behind them. She believes in them and tries to keep it up there”.

Madhu on Priyanka and Nick’s age gap:

Priyanka’s mother said in her interview that Priyanka and Nick’s age gap did not bother her. While calling her son-in-law ‘sweet’, Madhu said, “Whoever keeps Priyanka happy is my guy".

