Priyanka Chopra Jonas Looks Bold and Beautiful in Her Latest Photo Shoot, See Pics

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' latest international magazine cover is simply out of this world. The actress, who is currently in the UK, featured in Elle magazine's latest issue after wrapping up filming her new Hollywood movie Text For You.

The actress looked bold and beautiful with little eye makeup and in monochrome outfits with a dark background. For the photoshoot, Priyanka opted for denim and stylish bralettes. In one of the photos, she sported a short hairdo and looked extremely bold, yet classy.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is currently receiving praise from all quarters for her performance in The White Tiger. The movie, based on Aravind Adiga's novel, also features Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav.

The actress recently finished the shoot of her upcoming Hollywood film Text For You in London. The Jim Strouse-helmed romantic drama is inspired by the 2016 German-language box office hit SMS Fur Dich, which is based on Sofie Cramer’s popular novel of the same name. Priyanka Chopra Jonas had described that shooting amid the coronavirus pandemic for her and the crew involved daily testing as well as appropriate social distancing.

Text For You also stars music icon Celine Dion and Outlander star Sam Heughan.