Priyanka Chopra Jonas Loves Wearing Gold Jewellery and This Pic is Proof

Priyanka Chopra Jonas stepped out for some family time recently in New York City. She was joined by her mother Madhu Chopra and other family members.

Ahead of stepping out, Priyanka shared her look on social media. Since June is marked as Pride Month, Priyanka donned a head-to-toe white look and wished her fans Happy Pride. The actress wore a stunning and breezy white ribbed co-ord set consisting of a slit skirt and pullover sweater. She also added colour to her outfit with her gold accessories. From a gold watch, rings and a chunky bracelet to gold hoops, Priyanka looked perfect in the monotone look.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a series of photos and wrote, “Sunday’s OOTD. Feeling the love in NYC… Happy Pride! (camera emoji) - @anjula_acharia." Apart from wishing her fans, Chopra also snapped a selfie with the Pride flag in her car and enjoyed some quality downtime with her family as she shared pictures.

Priyanka is currently busy with shoot of Citadel. Helmed by Avengers makers Joe and Anthony Russo, Citadel is a spy thriller series co-starring Richard Madden, and is billed as a global event for OTT. Apart from that, she will also be seen in Text For You and Matrix 4 among other projects that are in the pipeline.

