Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Mother Rubbishes Rumours; Kapil Sharma Fan Asks If He Can Attend TKSS With Little Daughter

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ mother Madhu Chopra rubbished all rumours about the actor’s marriage to American singer Nick Jonas. “It’s all rubbish, don’t spread rumours," Madhu Chopra told News18.com about the buzz online over trouble in Priyanka’s and Nick’s marriage. Priyanka earlier had dropped both her surnames - Chopra and Jonas - from her Instagram profile and that caused fans and netizens to have a meltdown. Priyanka’s Instagram bio now has only her first name in place of Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

A fan of Kapil Sharma requested the comedian and host of The Kapil Sharma Show on Twitter if he could attend the live shoot of the comedy talk show with his little daughter, who is a big fan of TKSS.

Kapil generously replied and asked him to send his contact details. The actor-comedian added that somebody from his team would contact the man to make the arrangements. The Twitter user had shared a picture with his daughter and wrote, “My daughter first trip to Mumbai and she wants to see your live show… she loves ur show @KapilSharmaK9 we will leave from here on 23rd morning. Please give one chance to her and my family to be part of your show @KapilSharmaK9 paaji.” (sic)

Scriptwriter Salim Khan was married to Salma and had four kids, Salman, Sohail, Arbaaz, and Alvira, when he tied the knot with actor-dancer Helen in 1981. Helen was quite popular for her dance numbers through the 1960s and 1970s. However, when the two got married, everybody was in shock. Well, it is quite obvious that it was no cakewalk for Helen to get accepted by the Khan family. But with time, when the family realised that Helen was no home-breaker instead was a kind and warm person, who only wished the best for her stepchildren, they accepted her. Salma and Helen went on to share a great bond and they eventually became friends. However, the process was not as easy as it sounds.

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi has been raking in huge bucks at the box office since releasing on November 5. After over two weeks of release, it has collected Rs 173.27 crore in India.

However, a news report has surfaced that the movie was taken down at a major multiplex chain in India, Carnival Cinemas. ETimes report claims the withdrawal happened for a day, on November 20. It was put back on November 21 after things ironed out. The reason behind this is that the producers of Sooryavanshi hadn’t received their share from Carnival Group as per the manner in which the modalities had been laid.

Months after Aamir Khan’s divorce from Kiran Rao, rumours have started doing the round that the Bollywood actor is planning on tieing the knot again. Earlier, a publication had reported that he will announce his wedding plans after his film Laal Singh Chadha, co-starring Kareena Kapoor hits the theatres. The intention was to apparently not snatch the limelight away from the film. However, according to the most latest report in IndiaToday.in, the actor’s third wedding rumours are nothing but fake.

