Priyanka Chopra Jonas Named Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival Chairperson

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Tuesday was announced as the chairperson of Jio MAMI Film Festival, almost four months after Deepika Padukone stepped down from the position. The Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) unveiled its plans for the coming year, edition and the change in leadership.

Chopra Jonas was unanimously nominated by MAMI’s Board of Trustees which comprises Nita M Ambani (Co-Chairperson), Anupama Chopra (Festival Director), Ajay Bijli, Anand G. Mahindra, Farhan Akhtar, Isha Ambani, Kabir Khan, Kaustubh Dhavse, Kiran Rao, Rana Daggubati, Riteish Deshmukh, Rohan Sippy, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Vikramaditya Motwane, Vishal Bhardwaj and Zoya Akhtar. The “Quantico" star said she is “proud" to be taking on the role of chairperson of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

Chopra Jonas said she is looking forward to working alongside powerhouse women in the team and to take the festival “to the next level". “I’ve hit the road running… with ideas, thoughts and plans on reimagining the festival to find its rightful place in a world that has changed so much in such a short time.

“We’re all consuming film and entertainment very differently now and in the process, we’ve expanded the footprint of the cinema that we watch. I have always been a huge supporter and believer in films from across India and together, we hope to create a strong platform to showcase Indian cinema to the world," Chopra Jonas said in a statement. Isha Ambani, Board of Trustees, MAMI, said the team is thrilled to have the 39-year-old star on board.

“Now more than ever, we need to nurture the power of cinema and art to heal and help humanity move forward. I look forward to my dear friend Priyanka Chopra Jonas joining our team and leading the way for Jio MAMI to reach new heights. “She is a multifaceted global artist and a force of nature, we are privileged to have her on board," Isha Ambani said.

Anupama Chopra said Chopra Jonas’ announcement as the new chairperson aligns with Jio MAMIs “strong tradition of female leadership". “The indomitable Priyanka Chopra Jonas now joins as chairperson. She is a global icon. Her passion and vision will take MAMI to the next level," she said.

The board also welcomed two new members to its fold, acclaimed filmmaker Anjali Menon and renowned filmmaker and archivist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur. Last year, the organisers of Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival postponed its 22nd edition due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement from the festival, adapting to a new paradigm, ‘Jio MAMI 2.0’ will have an expanded timeline. Instead of a film festival that happens over a week, Jio MAMI is now going to pan out from October 2021 to March 2022.

From October onwards until January, under the Year Round Programme, apart from ‘Dial M For Films’, it will hold select digital screenings and masterclasses featuring talent from all over the world. The hybrid edition of the festival will take place in March depending on how the COVID-19 situation is in the country.

The tentative dates of the festival are March 11 to March 15, 2022. “The new course for Jio MAMI strengthens what we collectively feel should be our focus. Bolstering the creative think tank at the academy are three brilliant minds - Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anjali Menon and Shivendra Singh Dungarpur. I cannot wait for us to set sail," Smriti Kiran, Artistic Director, said in a statement.

According to the statement, Jio MAMI 2.0 will focus on creating more awards and grants for Indian films and filmmakers and letting go of the International Competition section.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here