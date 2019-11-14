Priyanka Chopra Jonas Poses Without a Shoe for Photo with Family in Delhi, See Pic

If you have you seen this picture posted by Priyanka Chopra Jonas on her Instagram story, did you spot anything missing? The Sky is Pink actress is seen just wearing one pair of shoe as she poses for the photo.

Priyanka is currently in Delhi where she is busy with the shoot of The White Tiger, a screen adaptation of Arvind Adiga's novel with the same name. The White Tiger is Netflix's upcoming project where Priyanka will be seen sharing screen space with Rajkumar Rao.

Taking out time from her shooting schedule, Priyanka decided to catch up with her relatives in the national capital including her mother Madhu Chopra. She captioned the photo, "Family time in delhi!"

Maybe Priyanka was relaxing her feet when she was suddenly asked to pose for a family picture, or maybe she was too excited to get into frame and accidently ended up wearing just one shoe. We can only speculate.

The shooting of The White Tiger began recently. Based on the Man Booker Prize-winning novel, The White Tiger is being directed by American filmmaker Ramin Bahrani, who is known for directing Man Push Cart, Chop Shop, 99 Homes and Fahrenheit 451. The White Tiger was also mark the acting debut of Adarsh Gourav.

