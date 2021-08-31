Priyanka Chopra Jonas Recalls First Flight Experience During Peak Covid: 'Cried on the Plane'

The coronavirus pandemic has been a harrowing experience for everyone across the globe. Many individuals lost their jobs, while others suffered huge losses in their businesses. The entertainment industry too was no different. The filming of many movies and shows had to be stalled due to the different guidelines that were issued to curb the spread of coronavirus. As soon as things began to open up, many professionals started resuming work and actress Priyanka Chopra was one of them. However, in a recent interview, she has revealed the horrors of taking the first flight to shoot in Germany and her reaction to the entire thing.

She was quoted by the Hindustan Times saying, “I spent six months at home feeling really safe with my family, and then Germany was the first time I left to go work. I cried on the plane. I was terrified.” The actress, who is much in love with her husband Nick Jonas, gave him credit for helping her maintain her calm. Another aspect that made her relax was the fact that all coronavirus protocols are in place and people on the set were also following all the rules and guidelines against the virus. The actress also added that her family’s presence during Christmas and New Year’smade it better for her. Both Nick and her mother were present in London.

Recently, the diva took to Instagram to share glimpses of herselfbasking in the sun. She wore a black and red bikini along with a stylish pair of sunglasses. In a different photo that she has shared with Nick, the two of them can be seen having some fun quality time together.

Both the posts have received lots of love from her fans and have crossed the two million likes benchmark individually. Her cousin and actress Parineeti Chopra too has reacted to her picture with Nick. Her quirky remark was much loved by PC fans.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here