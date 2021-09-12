CHANGE LANGUAGE
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Responds to 'Oracle' Rumours in The Matrix Resurrections

Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays an undisclosed role in The Matrix 4

Priyanka Chopra wears nerdy glasses in her first look from The Matrix Resurrections. The internet is abuzz with theories about her role in the upcoming film.

The trailer of The Matrix: Resurrections, the fourth chapter of the Matrix sci-fi film series, was unveiled recently. The film stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Keanu Reeves in prominent roles along with Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, and Neil Patrick Harris.

Lana Wachowski, one-half of the Wachowskis who directed all the three films in the franchise with sister Lilly, has penned and directed the fourth Matrix. In the trailer, Priyanka’s glimpse has led to rumours that she is playing the Oracle in the movie. Some speculations suggest that she might be the grown up version of Sati, the little girl who accompanies the Oracle and also meets with The One aka Neo (Keanu Reeves) in the third Matrix film.

Responding to this, Priyanka shared a picture of her character in the movie on Instagram stories along with the Oracle and Sati fan theories and said “keep guessing". The Matrix Resurrections is set for December release.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Priyanka’s look in The Matrix 4.

The Matrix 4 trailer was also screened at CinemaCon - the largest gathering of movie theater owners from around the world in Las Vegas.

first published:September 12, 2021, 18:37 IST