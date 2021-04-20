Priyanka Chopra Jonas Says People in Hollywood Used to Call Her 'Shapra'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas joined Kabir Bedi on Monday over a video call to launch his upcoming memoir, Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life Of An Actor. During the conversation, the actress shared that she had to teach people to say her name in Hollywood.

She said, “Let me tell you. This is a couple of decades later when I decided to go and seek work in America. I didn’t have to change my name but I did have to teach people how to say my name. Everybody would be like Priyanka ‘Shapra-Shapra’. I said it is not Shapra. If you can say Oprah, you can say Chopra. It’s not that difficult."

She further said, “What I had to do as well-so funny that you are saying you had to do at that time- was I had to be ethnically ambiguous to a certain extent, to be able to get mainstream roles. In Quantico, I played a half-Indian, half-American. All my bigger work when I initially joined Hollywood, I could not step out there with being Indian, because it was too alien for Hollywood. I don’t think, for a very long time, they understood casting an Indian person in a mainstream role in a leading part. So even now, it was extremely hard."

Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life Of An Actor is about the highs and lows of Kabir’s professional and personal life, in Bollywood, Hollywood and Europe. The book promises to talk of his tumultuous relationships, his deep loves and lingering losses, why his beliefs have changed, his wrenching setbacks, and how he made India proud. It is pitched as a story of his making, breaking and re-making as a man.

