Priyanka Chopra Jonas Says Racist Bullying Affected Her Adversely: I Felt Exposed

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently promoting her memoir Unfinished, talked about the racist bullying she had to face as a teenager when she was attending a high-school in the United States. Priyanka had moved to the US at the age of 13 and studied in Massachusetts, Iowa, and New York City. She had previously recounted her experience where she was called racial slurs aimed at South Asians including 'brownie' and 'curry.'

In a new interview with Marie Claire, Priyanka was asked about her experiences. She said, “In high school, I feel like the kids who were after me didn’t even understand why. I think it’s that they decided that they were more powerful than someone else—me—and when you pick on someone, it’s because you’re insecure. Bullying happens to kids and adults. It happens with positions of power, and we’ve all seen that abused in multiple ways."

She added, “It affected me adversely. It affected my confidence; it affected who I wanted to be. I felt exposed, when your skin is raw.”

On the work front, she recently completed the shooting schedule of her new film Text For You in London. Priyanka was last seen in The White Tiger starring Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav, which released on Netflix on January 22. The film is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga's Man Booker-winning novel of the same name.

Priyanka will also star in Citadel, an Amazon Spy series directed by Raj and DK and produced by Anthony and Joe Russo. She will also be seen in Matrix 4, which is expected to release later this year. The film is produced, co-written and directed by Lana Wachowski, who co-directed and co-wrote three of the previous films with her sister Lilly. Matrix 4 stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Ann Moss, Jada Pinket Smith and Neil Patrick Harris among others.