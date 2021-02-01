Priyanka Chopra Jonas Sends Birthday Greetings to Preity Zinta with This Side Note

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta turned 46 on January 31 and among hundreds of well-wishers who wished her was 'desi girl' Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The 38-year-old actor shared a then and now picture of her with the birthday girl on her Instagram Story on Sunday.

Along with the throwback photographs, Priyanka also wished that Preity may have one of her best birthdays this year. On a side note, the producer also wrote that the two need to take more pictures together since they seem to be too old. Priyanka and Preity have worked together in a few films including The Hero: Love Story of a Spy in 2003 and Krishh in 2006.

Co-owner of Indian Premier League team Kings XI Punjab, Preity replied to Priyanka’s sweet birthday note and thanked her via Instagram Story. Besides Priyanka, Preity also received birthday wishes from Rajkumar Rao who modified her Kal Ho Na Ho dialogue and wrote, “Happy Birthday Preity Zinta Jiyo hanso khush raho aur hamesha ye dimples dikhate raho. Have a great year.”

Rajkumar and Priyanka were recently seen in Netflix movie The White Tiger that also starred Adarsh Gourav in the lead role. The movie was based on writer Aravind Adiga’s 2008 novel by the same name that won the 40th Man Booker Prize. It was adapted for the screen by Ramin Bahrani who has also directed the movie. Adarsh has also been nominated for the Film Independent’s Spirit Awards for his performance in The White Tiger that was produced by Priyanka.

Priyanka has also become an entrepreneur quite recently as she launched her own line of hair care products on Sunday.

The actor will also be releasing her autobiography Unfinished that will give some never-heard-before insights into her road to international recognition.