Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Blood-splattered Selfie From 'Citadel' Set

Actress Priyanka Chopra shared a blood-splattered selfie on her Instagram Story on Thursday. The actress who was sitting in her make-up chair hid her costume with a cover.

The caption of the selfie read, “Ha! You should see the other guy!” The picture also included a bunch of hashtags that read, “set life”, “actor's life”, and “Citadel”.

The selfie shared by Priyanka was from the sets of Joe and Anthony Russo aka the Russo brothers upcoming global spy series Citadel, as the hashtag indicated. Priyanka will be starring opposite Richard Madden in this show which will be available on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video.

Dubbed as a global spy series, Citadel is US-based with its branches in India, Italy, and Mexico. The Indian branch of the show will be helmed by creators of The Family Man series, Krishna D.K. and Raj Nidimoru. According to a report by Variety, the duo is currently in the process of completing the script along with Sita Menon and will soon begin with the casting.

Besides sharing a sneak peek from the sets, Priyanka is also busy promoting her haircare brand Anomaly and New York-based restaurant Sona. Married to singer and actor Nick Jonas, Priyanka also wished her mother-in-law Denise Jonas a happy birthday via Instagram post on Monday.

The actress shared a portrait of the two of them where Priyanka is leaning on Denise’s shoulder as they smiled for the camera. In the caption of the picture, the 38-year-old actress wrote, “Happy Birthday Mama Jonas! So blessed to have you in my life. Wishing you so much love and happiness today. Love and miss you! P.S. We need more pictures together!”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has also been busy with numerous projects. The actor wrapped her schedule for Matrix 4 and Text For You. She will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, who is also producing it.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here