Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Glimpse of Her Preparation for Upcoming Movie Text For You

The coronavirus lockdown may have disrupted Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas's hectic schedule but now she is back to work. In her latest Instagram story, the Quantico star has given us a glimpse of her preparation for the shooting of her upcoming movie Text For You.

Priyanka can be seen wearing an N95 face mask as she gets her hair and nails done.

The actor had reportedly finished shooting for Matrix 4 last month in Berlin. The movie also stars Keanu Reeves and is a sequel to the 90s classic cyberpunk movie. Priyanka also posted a picture from the sets last month where she can be seen perfecting her Golf playing stance.

Text For You is being shot in the United Kingdom. The movie also stars Sam Heughan from Outlander and music icon and five-time Grammy Award-winner Celine Dion. The Screen Gems’ romantic drama is to be directed by Jim Strouse.

According to Deadline, the shooting is underway in the UK and will complete in the United States in 2021.

The movie is based on the German-language box office hit SMS Fur Dich. The film traces the story of a woman, who starts to send romantic texts to his old cell, to ease the pain after tragically losing her fiancé. As fate would have it, the phone number has been reassigned to a man across town suffering from similar heartbreak. The two meet and feel a magical connection, but are unable to get over their past.

In the English-language remake, it is the music and influence of Celine Dion that gives them the courage to take a chance on love again.

The movie is being produced by Thunder Road's Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Esther Hornstein, who have also produced Oscar nominated movie A Star is Born. Director Strouse wrote the script along with Lauryn Kahn undertaking the most recent re-write.