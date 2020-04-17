Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Stunning Sunkissed Selfie, See Pic

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been staying safe in quarantine with husband Nick Jonas and the actress recently shared a sunkissed selfie on social media which is being liked by many of her fans. Although Priyanka is very active on social media, letting people in on some of the precious moments from her life, recently, she has been focusing more on discussing her charity work with people amid the coronavirus crisis.

Now, Priyanka shares a sunkissed selfie which is too stunning to describe in words. In the pic, Priyanka can be seen wearing a grey coloured, sleeveless dress as she looks mesmerising in her minimal make up and lip shade. She lets her eyes do the talking in this one, which we like the most.

Captioning her pic on social media, Priyanka shared an optimistic message for her fans, saying, "There is always a light at the end of the tunnel... Hang in there world (sic)."

Meanwhile, Priyanka along with names like Billie Eilish, David Beckham, Idris and Sabrina Elba, Kerry Washington, Shah Rukh Khan and Paul McCartney have united for pop star Lady Gaga's One World: Together At Home, a mega live-streamed and televised benefit concert in support of the World Health Organization's (WHO) Covid-19 solidarity response fund and in celebration of health workers around the world.

Popular US talk show hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert will host the event, which broadcasts live across the US television networks ABC, CBS and NBC, as well as being streamed online on April 18.

BBC One will show an adapted version of the concert on April 19, including exclusive performances from UK artists and interviews with frontline health workers.

(With inputs from IANS)



