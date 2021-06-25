Priyanka Chopra Jonas Spills Sass in This Sexy Photo from Los Angeles, See Pic

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is the undisputed queen of sass. Period. How do we know this? The 38-year-old actress has shared a stunning picture of her on her Instagram account. In the photo, the actress is spilling her sass as she strikes a sexy pose, soaking up the sun in Los Angeles. Priyanka is wearing a white top with a pair of checked shorts. She is also holding a glass of drink in her hand. Sharing the image, Priyanka wrote, “Sun, sangria and sass. Mood of the day #TBT." (sic)

Priyanka is quite active on Instagram and keeps updating fans about her professional life through the social media platform. She recently posted a video of her visiting a Target store in the States where her haircare brand’s products were being sold.

Priyanka recently made a red carpet appearance with Nick at the Billboard Awards in LA. Nick Jonas was on hosting duty for this year’s BMAs, and Priyanka joined him for the big night.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in December 2018 just four months after they got engaged that July. The couple hosted a multi-day wedding celebration in India which began with a Western wedding on December 1, held at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Jonas’ father officiated the Christian ceremony, where the couple exchanged wedding bands.

The following day, they wed in a traditional Hindu ceremony and subsequently held several wedding receptions.

