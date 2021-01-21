Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Mindy Kaling, Celebs Welcome Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to Office

The inauguration of US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris has brought joy to their supporters worldwide including people from the entertainment business. Biden and Harris were sworn in as the President and Vice President of the United States of America on January 20.

American celebrities including Nick Jonas, Mindy Kaling and Chrissy Teigen shared social media posts welcoming Biden and Harris. From B-Town, Swara Bhasker, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sushmita Sen and many others are overjoyed at the arrival of the new office holders.

Priyanka, who also works in the American entertainment industry, posted a picture of Harris in her Instagram stories and said, “The Future Is Female.”

Sharing pictures of Biden and Harris taking oaths at the Inauguration Day 2021, Swara lauded the United States of America and said that they did good.

United States Of America, you did good! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/YnKbMxMPc5 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 20, 2021

Sushmita Sen also posted a photograph of the trio and congratulated the country. Tagging Harris, Sushmita said that she has made history on so many levels. She mentioned Biden in her elaborate Instagram post and said that the world needs a sense of inclusion and hope.

Dia Mirza also shared a couple of posts on the Inauguration Day. She quote-tweeted Harris and said that she is amazing and an inspiration for women and girls all over the world.

You are amazing. You inspire women and girls all over the world. All the best 🌏💫 https://t.co/bIfFrBFe30 — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) January 21, 2021

Nick Jonas took to Instagram and shared a picture of Biden and Harris. He wrote that they look ahead in the America way which is bold, restless and optimistic and have set their sight to become the nation they can be. He tagged both Biden and Harris in his post and said, "Let's Go."

Indian-American actress Mindy Kaling shared a picture from her living room where Harris can be seen taking the oath of office. She wishes everyone a 'Happy Inauguration'.

It matters. Happy Inauguration everyone. pic.twitter.com/eGZWpQAWoh — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) January 20, 2021

Singers like Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga performed at the Inauguration Day 2021 which was held amidst tight security after Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol on January 6.