Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Star Opposite Anthony Mackie in Action Film Ending Things

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has bagged another exciting Hollywood project, and this time she will be starring along with Anthony Mackie, who is known to play the role of Falcon in Marvel Studios Captain America. The two stars will be teaming up for an upcoming action movie titled Ending Things. According to a report by Deadline, the 39-year-old actress will be playing the role of a deadly assassin in the movie which will be directed by Kevin Sullivan.

Priyanka, who made her debut in the west with an action drama, Quantico, seems to be the perfect fit for the role, while Mackie has proved his mettle in the action genre with his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Sam Wilson aka the Falcon. According to Deadline, the upcoming movie will narrate the story of a hit-woman who wants out of the assassin business and tells her “business” partner that she is ending their personal relationship as well. The report mentions that soon the character comes to realise that she does not want to end their personal relationship.

In order to survive the breakup, and their last job together, the lead characters join forces for one last night out. Ending Things will be produced by Davis Entertainment and Lit Entertainment, Inspire Entertainment, and Mackie's production company, Make It With Gravy Productions. The release date of the action drama is not yet reported.

In 2021 Mackie was seen reprising his role as the Marvel superhero for the mini-series Falcon and the Winter Soldier which also starred Sebastian Stan.

Meanwhile, Priyanka’s latest movie The Matrix Resurrections, starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie Ann Moss, saw her play the role of Sati.

Besides the developments in her professional life, Priyanka also had a major personal development earlier this year. The actress welcomed her first child with her husband Nick Jonas via surrogacy this year.

