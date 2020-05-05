Priyanka Chopra Jonas Turns Into 'Pretty Pretty Princess', See Pics

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared some endearing moments on social media with her little niece Krishna. On Tuesday, Priyanka posted pics from her make-up and styling session that Krishna and she enjoyed together. In the caption, Priyanka called herself a 'pretty, pretty princess'.

Krishna can be seen putting a tiara over Priyanka's head. In another image, the little one is seen doing her aunt's make-up. Just looking at these adorable moments of Priyanka and her niece will melt your hearts.

Priyanka captioned her post as, "First Monday in May. This year’s theme: Pretty Pretty Princess." She wears a blue coloured outfit in the pics.

A few days ago, Priyanka came up with an interesting way of working out. On Sunday, the The Sky is Pink actress took to Instagram and posted a cute video that shows her lifting her niece Krishna instead of dumbbells.

"No gym, no problem," she had quipped.

Priyanka also recently collaborated with Nick Jonas and many other artists for the I For India virtual concert, which aimed at raising funds to battle coronavirus pandemic. Nick and Priyanka have also donated money to various other charities for coronavirus relief efforts.

