Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wears Perfect Summery Outfit in This Pic

Priyanka Chopra keeps her fans updated about her work and life via her Instagram handle. With an extremely busy schedule in hand, the actress managed to steal some time for goofing around in London. Recently, she took to her Instagram Stories and shared what is she up to on the streets of London.

In the photo, Priyanka has donned a greenish-yellow T-shirt paired and has paired them with reflective sunglasses. With loose hair and nude colour lipstick, the actress proves she can nail the goofy look with utmost ease. Sharing the stunning selfie, PC wrote, “…making lemonade” followed by a lemon and heart emoticons.

There is no doubt that the fashion queen has been raising the bar with her gorgeous outfits. In the latest post on Instagram, Priyanka had shared two pictures of herself that will leave you stunned. The international star donned a high neck beige crop top with a champagne-colour metallic skirt. PC completed her look with golden high heels and a tan leather bag. For the accessories, she opted for dark sunglasses with golden earrings to compliment her glam avatar. In another photo, PC wore a brown overcoat along with her outfit.

Over the last weekend, the actress made headlines as she attended the Wimbledon Women’s Singles as well as Men’s Singles. Priyanka was accompanied by socialite Natasha Poonawalla and James G Boulter.

The actress, who debuted in the West with Joshua Safran's Quantico, has right now three projects in her kitty. She is currently busy with the shooting of the Russo Brothers’ Citadel. PC will also be seen in Text For You which will have Sam Heughan opposite her. Priyanka also had Matrix 4 in the pipeline.

Talking about Bollywood, she will next be seen in Netflix’s The White Tiger. Apart from acting, the actress has ventured into business as well. Priyanka recently launched an Indian restaurant in New York called Sona.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here