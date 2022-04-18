Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wishes 'Paaji' Lara Dutta On Her Birthday With A Note And Throwback Pics

Actress and producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas' birthday wish for friend and actress Lara Dutta Bhupathi arrived a little late but it was worth the wait. Both Priyanka and Lara won international beauty pageants in 2000. Priyanka won the Miss World title, while Lara won the Miss Universe title the same year. Priyanka’s Instagram Story featured a collage of pictures from the days when the two actresses were part of the beauty pageant, while another picture featured their glamorous days in Bollywood. At the center, the actresses posed for a picture along with Lara’s daughter Saira.

Sharing the picture on Instagram Story on Sunday (Monday morning in India), Priyanka added in the caption, “Happy Birthday Lara Paji. Wishing you the best in everything. Lots of love.”

Lara marked her debut in Bollywood in 2003 with the movie Andaaz, which also starred Priyanka and Akshay Kumar.

Meanwhile, Lara shared a glimpse of her 44th birthday celebration on Instagram. The actress was spotted in a neon green two-piece swimsuit along with a printed brown sarong. Lara accessorized her look with a straw hat as she sat on a couch and enjoyed the tropical view in Alibaug. In another picture, Lara was spotted making a goofy expression as she took a swim in the pool. Sharing the pictures on the social media platform, the actress added a caption that read, “I think all the 4’s look pretty good on me! Another year older, not sure if any wiser! Crazier for sure! Curvier too.” The actress added a series of hashtags along with the caption including, “you only live once,” “Alibaug diaries,” and credited her husband and tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi for the pictures.

The actress’s post received comments from fellow celebrities as well. Comment by jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali read, “Happy birthday my La. You’re a bombshell.”

