English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Chopra Just Shared 'Husband Appreciation Post' for Nick Jonas & Fans Are Swooning Over
From their breathtaking marriage to their gorgeous posts from their exotic getaways, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas continue to give us major couple goals.
From their breathtaking marriage to their gorgeous posts from their exotic getaways, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas continue to give us major couple goals.
Loading...
He is one part of the world-famous Jonas Brothers and an uber-successful solo artiste. She a global icon and one of the first ever Bollywood stars to cross over the pond and make it big in the US.
But together, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra would become something more: a union full of love and possibility that showed how two entirely different people from two very different worlds can come together as one.
From their breathtaking marriage to their gorgeous posts from their exotic getaways, the two continue to give us major couple goals.
On Monday, Priyanka shared a "husband appreciation post" for Nick on Instagram, boasting about his impressive accomplishments.
Posting a cute photo of herself and her main man, Priyanka wrote, "U make me smile. I’m so proud of you! #number1 #husbandappreciationpost." (sic)
Her post comes after the Jonas Brothers' comeback single Sucker debuted at number one on this week's Pop Radio Chart.
Nick and Priyanka, 36, tied the knot on December 1, 2018, at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, in a lavish, multi-day ceremony followed by a second reception two weeks later in Mumbai.
Earlier this year, the former Quantico actress said at the premiere of her film Isn’t It Romantic that while she and her husband were in no hurry to start a family, she'd be ready for diaper duty when it comes.
But together, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra would become something more: a union full of love and possibility that showed how two entirely different people from two very different worlds can come together as one.
From their breathtaking marriage to their gorgeous posts from their exotic getaways, the two continue to give us major couple goals.
On Monday, Priyanka shared a "husband appreciation post" for Nick on Instagram, boasting about his impressive accomplishments.
Posting a cute photo of herself and her main man, Priyanka wrote, "U make me smile. I’m so proud of you! #number1 #husbandappreciationpost." (sic)
Her post comes after the Jonas Brothers' comeback single Sucker debuted at number one on this week's Pop Radio Chart.
Nick and Priyanka, 36, tied the knot on December 1, 2018, at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, in a lavish, multi-day ceremony followed by a second reception two weeks later in Mumbai.
Earlier this year, the former Quantico actress said at the premiere of her film Isn’t It Romantic that while she and her husband were in no hurry to start a family, she'd be ready for diaper duty when it comes.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
-
Sunday 07 April , 2019
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
Sunday 07 April , 2019 World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Gambhir to Contest Elections on BJP Ticket from East Delhi
- Bharat: Shah Rukh Khan Has the Best Reaction to His 'Bhai' Salman Khan Film's Trailer
- How an Image of Blood-stained Jesus from Sri Lanka Blasts Became a Symbol of Bleeding Country
- #BoycottVistara Trends After Airline Posts Picture of Controversial Ex Army General, Then Deletes It
- If Clubs Have Weeds in Garden, You Have to Get Rid of Them: Gary Neville Slams Manchester United Players
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results