Priyanka Chopra Just Shared 'Husband Appreciation Post' for Nick Jonas & Fans Are Swooning Over

He is one part of the world-famous Jonas Brothers and an uber-successful solo artiste. She a global icon and one of the first ever Bollywood stars to cross over the pond and make it big in the US.But together, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra would become something more: a union full of love and possibility that showed how two entirely different people from two very different worlds can come together as one.From their breathtaking marriage to their gorgeous posts from their exotic getaways, the two continue to give us major couple goals.On Monday, Priyanka shared a "husband appreciation post" for Nick on Instagram, boasting about his impressive accomplishments.Posting a cute photo of herself and her main man, Priyanka wrote, "U make me smile. I’m so proud of you! #number1 #husbandappreciationpost." (sic)Her post comes after the Jonas Brothers' comeback single Sucker debuted at number one on this week's Pop Radio Chart.Nick and Priyanka, 36, tied the knot on December 1, 2018, at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, in a lavish, multi-day ceremony followed by a second reception two weeks later in Mumbai.Earlier this year, the former Quantico actress said at the premiere of her film Isn’t It Romantic that while she and her husband were in no hurry to start a family, she'd be ready for diaper duty when it comes.