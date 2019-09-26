Bollywood queens Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra reunited for the first time on-screen, since their last appearance together on Koffee With Karan, on Wednesday as the latter made an appearance on the the former's reality show Dance India Dance- Battle of The Champions. Priyanka is in town for the promotions of her forthcoming film The Sky Is Pink and headed to the famed dance show as a special judge.

Pics of the two actresses are now going viral on social media. Priyanka even shared a couple of videos and pics from the shoot on her Instagram account. For the occasion, Priyanka wore a dark brown one-piece suit and kept her hair open. On the other hand, Kareena opted for a powder-pink ensemble paired with a neckpiece.

Captioning one of the boomerang video, Priyanka wrote on Instagram, "Our kind of face off... Thank you #DanceIndiaDance for having us... so much fun with your talented contestants &... judges See you soon #KareenaKapoorKhan @terence_here @boscomartis @raftaarmusic #TheSkyIsPink in theatres on Oct 11."

Priyanka visited the sets of Madhuri Dixit's reality show Dance Deewane earlier on Tuesday and also shot for one of the episodes with the judges and the cast and crew of her film.

Read: Priyanka Chopra Kick-starts The Sky Is Pink Promotions in Mumbai with 'Thumkas' and Glitter

Priyanka is expected to be in the country for sometime, ahead of her film's release on October 11. The Sky Is Pink was earlier screened at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it reportedly received a standing ovation for close to five minutes.

Post The Sky Is Pink, the actress will work on The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao, with Mindy Kaling on a sit-com revolving around marriages and with director Robert Rodriguez on a film titled We Can Be Heroes.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.