Priyanka Chopra Keeps 'Coins From Her Dad' for Good Luck

In an interview with an international magazine, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she keeps coins given to her by her late father for good luck.

September 7, 2019
Image of Priyanka Chopra and father, courtesy of Instagram
Not many will take Priyanka Chopra as someone who believes in luck. The actress has made her mark across the globe with perseverance and hard work and has won over people's heart with her charm and winning personality. However, contrary to perception, Priyanka too believes in good luck and keeps something, given to her by her late father, always by her side.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Priyanka while responding to a question about what the actress wears or carries for good luck, said she keeps "coins from my dad" for luck.

In the interview she also revealed when she was happiest wearing an outfit. In response to a question which was: When and where were you happiest with what you wore?, Priyanka responded by saying, "Both my wedding dresses. It was like a dream—they were exactly what I envisioned wearing on my wedding day."

Priyanka and her pop star husband Nick Jonas were named the best dressed of 2019 by People magazine on Wednesday, marking the first time in the celebrity magazine's history that a couple has shared top style honors.

Priyanka also said during a recent interview that having a baby and buying a home in Los Angeles are currently on her to-do list. "For me home is wherever I'm happy, as long as I have the people I love around me. Buying a home and having a baby are on my to-do list," said the actress, in the September 2019 edition of Vogue India.

