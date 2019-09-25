Priyanka Chopra Kick-starts The Sky Is Pink Promotions in Mumbai with 'Thumkas' and Glitter
Priyanka Chopra's Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' is all set for theatrical release on October 11 and the actress is in Mumbai for film promotions.
Image of Priyanka Chopra, courtesy of Instagram
Priyanka Chopra is back in Bollywood with her forthcoming film The Sky Is Pink and the actress has kick-started the first leg of promotions in Mumbai city. Priyanka visited the sets of Madhuri Dixit's reality show Dance Deewane on Tuesday and also shot for one of the episodes with the judges and the cast and crew of her film.
An excited Priyanka kept sharing various posts, videos, boomerangs and pics from her time in the city, especially the film promotions. In the videos shared by Priyanka, she can be seen looking elegant in a floral printed saree, while another one shows her wearing a pretty yellow dress. She was accompanied by director Shonali Bose and co-actor Farhan Akhtar during her promotional stint in the city.
While on Madhuri's show Dance Deewane, Priyanka also shared some joyous moments with the Dhak Dhak girl. The two ladies, alongside judges Tushar Kalia and Shashank Khaitan, also showcased their "million dollar thumkas" for the fans. Priyanka even shared some images from her time in the city on her Instagram profile. Check them out here:
Priyanka is expected to be in the country for sometime, ahead of her film's release on October 11. The Sky Is Pink was earlier screened at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it reportedly received a standing ovation for close to five minutes.
Post The Sky Is Pink, the actress will work on The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao, with Mindy Kaling on a sit-com revolving around marriages and with director Robert Rodriguez on a film titled We Can Be Heroes.
