Priyanka Chopra Kisses Nick Jonas on Lips As They Play Holi Like 'Desis' in LA; See Pics, Videos

Priyanka Chopra had a plan in place to celebrate the festival of colors at her home in LA. The actress returned from her trip to Rome ahead of Holi, and fans were excited that she and her husband Nick Jonas will be celebrating the festival with their newborn for the first time. Now, the couple has shared pictures and videos from their Holi celebrations and it looks just as crazy as to how everyone back in India would do it.

Nick Jonas was the first to share a glimpse of his celebrations. Wishing everyone a happy Holi, he just proved how Lit the party actually was. Priyanka, armed with water guns, seems to be enjoying each moment. And the party had it all, from throwing water balloons to smearing each other in gulaal. See the video here:

Priyanka shared a series of photos and videos, which also has a group picture after everyone has played with colors. She captioned the post as, “To be able to find some joy at a time when the world feels so scary is such a blessing. Happy Holi everyone. Thank you to our friends and family for playing Holi like desi’s do! Feeling blessed.” Here’s the post:

And since it is Priyanka, can she really stay away from mentioning the Holi song featuring her- ‘Do me a favour let’s play Holi’? Well, obviously not! Priyanka shared another post featuring her and Nick Jonas and captioned it as, “Do me a favor.. let’s play Holi. Sorry. Had to!”

Fans had been hoping that they would get to see a glimpse of Priyanka and Nick’s newborn baby, but looks like we will all have to wait a little longer. The star couple embraced parenthood through surrogacy at the start of the year. It has been reported that they welcomed a baby girl. The couple has not even shared the name of the newborn yet.

