Priyanka Chopra Kissing Nick Jonas at Billboard Music Awards is the Sweetest Thing You'll See Today

The Jonas Brothers performed at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada after many years. The J-Sisters were spotted cheering for their respective partners.

News18.com

Updated:May 2, 2019, 9:10 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra Kissing Nick Jonas at Billboard Music Awards is the Sweetest Thing You'll See Today
Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
Priyanka Chopra attended the Billboard Music Awards 2019, alongside husband Nick Jonas. In the lead up to the ceremony, Nick shared a candid video of the couple outside the MGM Grand Las Vegas, looking all dapper and ready for the event. The Jonas Brothers were going to perform at the music awards after a long gap and the J-sisters, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, also graced the occasion with their presence.

In a video that is now going viral on the internet, we can see Priyanka kissing Nick, as he walked past her while singing Cake by the Ocean. Nick, who was with his brother Joe, reached the point near Priyanka during their performance and she reached over and kissed him. Sophie and Danielle were seen jumping around to the music, as they enjoyed every moment that was created by the Jonas Brothers at the awards ceremony with their live act. See here:




The J-sisters were also spotted cheering for their significant others from the crowd. See video here:




Billboard also posted a small video of the Jonas Brothers' performance on their Twitter handle.




Earlier, Priyanka and Nick were spotted on the red carpet with Danielle and Kevin. Sophie arrived with her Dark Phoenix co-star Tye Sheridan. Priyanka and Nick will now be heading towards the Met Gala next Monday. They are co-chairs for the event.

