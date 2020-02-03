Priyanka Chopra, Lady Gaga Cheer for Shakira, J Lo After Their 'Incredible' Super Bowl Halftime Show

Pop divas Jennifer Lopez and Shakira set the stage on fire with their performance during the half-time of the Super Bowl LIV. Shakira and JLo performed to many of their popular songs and made the audience go “wow!” with their moves. Many celebrities took to social media to hail the divas.

Priyanka Chopra in praise of the Latin singers took to Twitter and wrote, "Damn!!! That halftime show.. incredible to see such powerful women coming together for such an incredible performance. @shakira u were so fierce!!! @JLo I have no words. We r not worthy! Incredible! #HalftimeShow #SuperBowl2020"

Damn!!! That halftime show.. incredible to see such powerful women coming together for such an incredible performance. @shakira u were so fierce!!! @JLo I have no words. We r not worthy! Incredible! #HalftimeShow #SuperBowl2020 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 3, 2020

Khloe Kardashian tweeted, “Shakira and J Lo both did incredible in their performances in my opinion! But can we talk about how both of these women do not age whatsoever!”

Shakira and J Lo both did incredible in their performances in my opinion! But can we talk about how both of these women do not age whatsoever! I am captivated by there dancing and their stage performances. Wow!! Congratulations #SuperBowl — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 3, 2020

Singer Alecia Beth Moore, popularly known as Pink, tweeted “Yes! Halftime was JOY! Yes! Shakira and Jennifer, everything that’s yes,” adding heart emoticons.

JLo’s fiancé and former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez said she “absolutely crushed” it.

AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun!I’m so proud of you, Jen! ❤️ @JLo pic.twitter.com/bD07MLcKYx — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) February 3, 2020

Several other stars, including, Lady Gaga, Lorene Scafaria, Kim Kardashian, Taylor Armstrong among others praised the two beauties. See here:

. @JLo and @shakira and all the special guests were so incredible!!! What a fun halftime show I danced and smiled the whole time. Such powerful sexy women!!!! On camera and off!!!!! Love you beautiful sexy talented women 💕💋 #SuperBowlHalftimeShow #SuperBowl — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 3, 2020

Damn son..... #PepsiHalftime ....they came for blood like a That was friggin impressive. Not mad at tall — Ate. Too. Fore. (@questlove) February 3, 2020

This halftime show had Cardi HYPED 🔥 What did y’all think of J.Lo & Shakira’s performance? #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/LqCUh40jFv — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) February 3, 2020

JLo’s daughter Emme and Shakira on the drums!! #HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/PQpMjR3PJb — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) February 3, 2020

That’s it! I’m going to work out and miss the rest of the #superbowl2020 😂 https://t.co/ynKcMyghX0 — Taylor Armstrong (@TaylorArmstrong) February 3, 2020

The Latin legends were also joined by Lopez's 11-year-old daughter Emme, Bad Bunny and J Balvin.

This year’s Super Bowl was held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The Super Bowl is the annual sports league championship of the National Football League.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl LIV to lift their first Super Bowl title in 50 years.

