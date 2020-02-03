Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Priyanka Chopra, Lady Gaga Cheer for Shakira, J Lo After Their 'Incredible' Super Bowl Halftime Show

Pop divas Jennifer Lopez and Shakira set the stage on fire with their performance during the half-time of the Super Bowl LIV.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 3, 2020, 12:28 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra, Lady Gaga Cheer for Shakira, J Lo After Their 'Incredible' Super Bowl Halftime Show
Shakira matches steps of Jennifer Lopez during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Image: AP)

Pop divas Jennifer Lopez and Shakira set the stage on fire with their performance during the half-time of the Super Bowl LIV. Shakira and JLo performed to many of their popular songs and made the audience go “wow!” with their moves. Many celebrities took to social media to hail the divas.

Priyanka Chopra in praise of the Latin singers took to Twitter and wrote, "Damn!!! That halftime show.. incredible to see such powerful women coming together for such an incredible performance. @shakira u were so fierce!!! @JLo I have no words. We r not worthy! Incredible! #HalftimeShow #SuperBowl2020"

Khloe Kardashian tweeted, “Shakira and J Lo both did incredible in their performances in my opinion! But can we talk about how both of these women do not age whatsoever!”

Singer Alecia Beth Moore, popularly known as Pink, tweeted “Yes! Halftime was JOY! Yes! Shakira and Jennifer, everything that’s yes,” adding heart emoticons.

JLo’s fiancé and former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez said she “absolutely crushed” it.

Several other stars, including, Lady Gaga, Lorene Scafaria, Kim Kardashian, Taylor Armstrong among others praised the two beauties. See here:

The Latin legends were also joined by Lopez's 11-year-old daughter Emme, Bad Bunny and J Balvin.

This year’s Super Bowl was held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The Super Bowl is the annual sports league championship of the National Football League.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl LIV to lift their first Super Bowl title in 50 years.

