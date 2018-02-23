These Photos Of Priyanka Chopra's Latest Lookalike Are Breaking The Internet

@sakinaxox I thought this was Priyanka for a few seconds.. — Mitali Thakrar (@MitaliThakrar19) February 20, 2018

you literally look like @priyankachopra ✨😍 btw you're looking absolutely gorgeous. pic.twitter.com/0TrYVjPX71 — yasemin 🕊 | padmaavat (@ysmnly) February 20, 2018

DUDE YOU LOOK EXACTLY LIKE PRIYANKA CHOPRA — rim (@leodapinchi) February 18, 2018

Megan Milan, a popular model in New York, is currently breaking the Internet with her uncanny resemblance to actor Priyanka Chopra. Milan looks eerily similar to the Bollywood star in a recent bunch of pictures posted by her on social media. Priyanka's fans were quick to notice the similarities between the features of the two divas as they flooded Twitter with pictures of Milan where she was looking like PeeCee.Sharing Milan's photo alongside Priyanka's picture, one user wrote, "You literally look like @priyankachopra ✨😍 btw you're looking absolutely gorgeous. (sic)" While another person tweeted, "Dude, You look very much alike @priyankachopra."Here are some of the pictures and tweets: