1-min read

These Photos Of Priyanka Chopra's Latest Lookalike Are Breaking The Internet

Priyanka's fans were quick to notice the similarities between the features of the two divas as they flooded Twitter with pictures of Milan where she was looking like PeeCee.

News18.com

Updated:February 23, 2018, 9:14 AM IST
Image Courtesy: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra, Megan Milan
Megan Milan, a popular model in New York, is currently breaking the Internet with her uncanny resemblance to actor Priyanka Chopra. Milan looks eerily similar to the Bollywood star in a recent bunch of pictures posted by her on social media. Priyanka's fans were quick to notice the similarities between the features of the two divas as they flooded Twitter with pictures of Milan where she was looking like PeeCee.





Had to stop by just to motivate you 💕. Outfit: @ohpolly Coat: @fashiondrug

A post shared by Psalms 46:5 (@megan.milan) on



Sharing Milan's photo alongside Priyanka's picture, one user wrote, "You literally look like @priyankachopra ✨😍 btw you're looking absolutely gorgeous. (sic)" While another person tweeted, "Dude, You look very much alike @priyankachopra."

Here are some of the pictures and tweets:







