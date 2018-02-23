English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
These Photos Of Priyanka Chopra's Latest Lookalike Are Breaking The Internet
Priyanka's fans were quick to notice the similarities between the features of the two divas as they flooded Twitter with pictures of Milan where she was looking like PeeCee.
Image Courtesy: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra, Megan Milan
Megan Milan, a popular model in New York, is currently breaking the Internet with her uncanny resemblance to actor Priyanka Chopra. Milan looks eerily similar to the Bollywood star in a recent bunch of pictures posted by her on social media. Priyanka's fans were quick to notice the similarities between the features of the two divas as they flooded Twitter with pictures of Milan where she was looking like PeeCee.
Sharing Milan's photo alongside Priyanka's picture, one user wrote, "You literally look like @priyankachopra ✨😍 btw you're looking absolutely gorgeous. (sic)" While another person tweeted, "Dude, You look very much alike @priyankachopra."
Here are some of the pictures and tweets:
Also Watch
Sharing Milan's photo alongside Priyanka's picture, one user wrote, "You literally look like @priyankachopra ✨😍 btw you're looking absolutely gorgeous. (sic)" While another person tweeted, "Dude, You look very much alike @priyankachopra."
Here are some of the pictures and tweets:
@sakinaxox I thought this was Priyanka for a few seconds..— Mitali Thakrar (@MitaliThakrar19) February 20, 2018
you literally look like @priyankachopra ✨😍 btw you're looking absolutely gorgeous. pic.twitter.com/0TrYVjPX71— yasemin 🕊 | padmaavat (@ysmnly) February 20, 2018
DUDE YOU LOOK EXACTLY LIKE PRIYANKA CHOPRA— rim (@leodapinchi) February 18, 2018
Also Watch
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Sunday 18 March , 2018
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Sunday 18 March , 2018 Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World's Last Male Northern White Rhino Dead
- 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Spied Completely Undisguised
- Proteas Will Play With Same Intensity, Says Dean Elgar
- Beyonce Glitters in a Golden Gown by Indian Designers Falguni Shane Peacock
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes