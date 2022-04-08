Priyanka Chopra Lauds Bridgerton 2 for 'Desi Representation': Love the Show and the Sharma Sisters

Indian viewers might have found some of the desi representation in Bridgerton season 2 clumsy and over the top, Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has lauded it for representing desi people on mainstream TV. The global icon took to her Instagram Story section to share a still from the show and write, “I have to say.. it’s so wonderful to see desi representation on mainstream TV. It was such an anomaly when I started. Love the show and the Sharma sisters."

Take a look at her post:

The first season had Regé-Jean Page in focus, whereas the second season of the acclaimed Netflix drama introduced the Sharma sisters to the franchise that includes Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma and Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma. The second season will consist of 8 episodes, each with a runtime of 50-70 minutes.

Always a desi at heart and raiding everything that reminds her of her home, the actress shared a picture with a ‘Made in India’ manhole a couple of days back. For Priyanka, it did not matter if it was just a manhole. She appeared pretty cheerful while posing beside the manhole in a picture shared on her Instagram Stories. The picture also featured Priyanka’s niece Krishna who adorably posed with her.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their first child together in January this year, through surrogacy. While the couple has not revealed anything about their newborn, several publications have reported that it is a girl.

On the work front, Priyanka has a series of projects in the making. Last seen in The Matrix Resurrections, Priyanka will be seen in Citadel with Richard Madden, a movie on Ma Aanand Sheela, Jee Le Zaraa, a movie with Mindy Kaling, a sangeet project for Amazon Prime Video with Nick Jonas, and Ending Things with Anthony Mackie.

