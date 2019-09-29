Priyanka Chopra Lauds Greta Thunberg, Says She Feels Inspired by the Teenage Activist

In a world where Greta Thunberg has become a target of mockery and hate, Priyanka Chopra has come out as one of her many admirers and supporters. The actress stated that she feels inspired by the Swedish environmental activist and realizes that she was less aware of the world's problems in her youth.

In a recent interview with NDTV, Priyanka Chopra stated that the modern generation of youth is on the receiving end of information at a younger age and Thunberg is someone who has used it well to realize her sense of responsibility to the world. She said, "The good thing is, kids have an awareness and they want to take their futures in their own hands, which is inspiring to me as an adult. The fact that they want to have a choice and voice and say, 'this is the future would I want to live in.' I want to be that person." Priyanka Chopra had previously expressed her admiration for Thunberg by sharing her speech from the UN's climate action summit on Instagram.

Priyanka also compared Thunberg's activism to how she spent her early years, pointing out that the 16-year-old is much more responsible for her age. She said, "We are living and evolving in a world where a lot of information comes to you at an earlier age than it would have come to us. I was more interested in clothes and boys when I was 16 and I didn't really realize the responsibilities that I would be aware of when I turned 17 and I was Miss World and I was exposed to the world. I don't know if I had the courage to do that. I learned that when I got into my thirties, that's something I find very inspiring. With young kids and teenagers, especially how much responsibility they take on their own shoulders."

Thunberg is known for being an active voice in combating climate change since 2018 and has delivered more than 10 speeches around the world. Apart from this, with a group of other students, she has also filed a lawsuit against Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany and Turkey for not meeting the emission reduction targets they had committed to in the Paris agreement.

