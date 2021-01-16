Priyanka Chopra Lauds India's Covid-19 Vaccine Drive

Actress and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra on Saturday lauded India's Covid vaccination drive, and also expressed gratitude to the nation's frontline warriors.

"Bravo India! Congratulations to Indian authorities, medical & health teams for starting off the massive Covid vaccination drive. Forever grateful to our frontline heroes who have been risking their lives this past year to save others," Priyanka tweeted from her verified account.

Her tweet came in response to a tweet by the official account of UNICEF India, which read, "A big moment for India as it starts the #LargestVaccineDrive today! Health workers are the first to receive the #COVID19 vaccine across India. #TogetherAgainstCOVID19."

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that the 'Made in India' vaccines are proof of the determination of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. Congratulating all the scientists following the launch of the world's largest vaccination drive in India, Shah said the nation is witnessing a historic moment in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.