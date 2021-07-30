Priyanka Chopra Lauds Mary Kom After Her Exit From Tokyo Olympics, Calls Her 'Ultimate Champion'

Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom’s journey at the Tokyo Olympics came to an end today when she lost to Ingrit Victoria Valencia in her women’s flyweight pre-quarters. Global icon Priyanka Chopra, who essayed her role in her biographic film Mary Kom, took to social media to share a heartfelt and encouraging note following her exit. Calling the boxer a legend, she shared a picture of her and said she is an inspiration.

“This is what the ultimate champion looks like…Bravo @MangteC… you’ve shown us how to go the distance with passion and dedication. You inspire us and make us proud Every.Single.Time", read her tweet. The actress also took to her Instagram stories section to share the same message.

This is what the ultimate champion looks like…Bravo @MangteC… you’ve shown us how to go the distance with passion and dedication. You inspire us and make us proud Every.Single.Time 🙌🏽 #Legend pic.twitter.com/jXnoiUEznu — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) July 29, 2021

The 38-year-old, who is a multiple-time Asian champion and a bronze-winner from the 2012 London Olympics, lost 2-3 to the Colombian, giving it her all in what would now be her final Olympic bout.

Priyanka Chopra’s 2014 film on the ace boxer directed by Omung Kumar won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. It also had Sunil Thapa and Darshan Kumar in pivotal roles.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here