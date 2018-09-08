English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Chopra Likes This Celebrity Name for Her and Nick Jonas
After months of speculation, Priyanka and Nick publicly announced that they are in a relationship with a traditional roka ceremony held on August 18 in Mumbai
(Images courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Loading...
Actress Priyanka Chopra likes 'Prick' as a possible celebrity nickname for her fiance, singer-actor Nick Jonas and herself.
Nick revealed this on Friday night during his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, which had Quantico star Priyanka in the audience, reports The Hollywood Reporter.
When Fallon asked if the couple had a celebrity nickname, Nick quipped that Priyanka likes "Prick". The late-night host then advised the couple to refrain from using that name.
After months of speculation, Priyanka and Nick publicly announced that they are in a relationship with a traditional roka ceremony held on August 18 in Mumbai, in the presence of family and friends. The two had met at the 2017 Met Gala and got along like a house on fire, fuelling rumours that they were romantically involved.
Following the engagement, the two were holidaying in Mexico and, along with the actress’s mom Madhu Chopra and Nick’s brother Joe Jonas and his fiancé Sophie Turner, were spotted enjoying the US Open together.
(With PTI inputs)
Nick revealed this on Friday night during his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, which had Quantico star Priyanka in the audience, reports The Hollywood Reporter.
When Fallon asked if the couple had a celebrity nickname, Nick quipped that Priyanka likes "Prick". The late-night host then advised the couple to refrain from using that name.
After months of speculation, Priyanka and Nick publicly announced that they are in a relationship with a traditional roka ceremony held on August 18 in Mumbai, in the presence of family and friends. The two had met at the 2017 Met Gala and got along like a house on fire, fuelling rumours that they were romantically involved.
Following the engagement, the two were holidaying in Mexico and, along with the actress’s mom Madhu Chopra and Nick’s brother Joe Jonas and his fiancé Sophie Turner, were spotted enjoying the US Open together.
(With PTI inputs)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Saturday 01 September , 2018
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Saturday 01 September , 2018 Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018 Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nicki Minaj and Cardi B Get Into Scuffle at Party; Watch Videos
- Gali Guleiyan Review: Manoj Bajpayee-Starrer Is a Must-Watch Film, But Demands a Strong Stomach
- Priyanka Chopra Likes This Celebrity Name for Her and Nick Jonas
- Pankaj Kapoor on Becoming a Grandfather Again: Now, Shahid and Mira’s Family is Complete
- iPhone XS, Apple Watch And More: Everything Apple is Expected to Launch on September 12
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...