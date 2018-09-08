Priyanka Chopra Likes This Celebrity Name for Her and Nick Jonas

Actress Priyanka Chopra likes 'Prick' as a possible celebrity nickname for her fiance, singer-actor Nick Jonas and herself.Nick revealed this on Friday night during his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, which had Quantico star Priyanka in the audience, reports The Hollywood Reporter.When Fallon asked if the couple had a celebrity nickname, Nick quipped that Priyanka likes "Prick". The late-night host then advised the couple to refrain from using that name.After months of speculation, Priyanka and Nick publicly announced that they are in a relationship with a traditional roka ceremony held on August 18 in Mumbai, in the presence of family and friends. The two had met at the 2017 Met Gala and got along like a house on fire, fuelling rumours that they were romantically involved.Following the engagement, the two were holidaying in Mexico and, along with the actress’s mom Madhu Chopra and Nick’s brother Joe Jonas and his fiancé Sophie Turner, were spotted enjoying the US Open together.(With PTI inputs)