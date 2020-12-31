Priyanka Chopra Lists Down 3 Memorable Bollywood Characters She Played

Priyanka Chopra continues to celebrate her 20 years in showbiz. Before the year ends, the actress picked three of the Bollywood characters she played that are memorable for her. Her three picks are Kashibai- Bajirao Mastani, Sussana- 7 Khoon Maaf and Jhilmil- Barfi.

Sharing a video with a compilation of her scenes in the three films, Priyanka penned down a lengthy post for the directors of the film. She noted how these characters were crafted by the finest in the industry. "#20in2020 In my 20 years in the entertainment industry, I’ve had the privilege to play some distinct, memorable characters crafted by the finest directors in the business. Today, I’m talking about 3 such amazing, complex characters I’ve played at different points in time, with depth, conflict and resilience & working with 3 phenomenal directors who I believe are an institution in themselves,” she wrote.

She also spoke about each of the characters individually. Recalling her character in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani, she wrote, “Bold, loyal & fierce...Kashibai was one of the most endearing characters I’ve played. Thank you Sanjay sir and everyone on the team for bringing Kashi into my life. Her grace under fire is still so inspiring to me.”

Priyanka described Vishal Bharadwaj’s Sussana in 7 Khoon Maaf as, “A dark comedy with a woman protagonist who is looking for true love and tries to find it 7 times, but in the end, is still lonely. Thank you Vishal Sir for giving me Susanna - complex, immersive, impulsive yet vulnerable.”

And for Anura Basu's Jhilmil, she noted, "To play Jhilmil, a girl with Autism was a serious responsibility. But under Anurag sirs tutelage, she turned out to be honest, raw and brought me so much joy.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka has a pretty diverse lineup to look forward to. She will next be seen in the film adaptation of The White Tiger along with Rajkummar Rao, which she has also executive produced. She is currently developing an untitled comedy with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor, and is also working on Russo Brothers' Citadel and The Matrix 4. She is also set to star with Grammy-winner Celine Dion and actor Sam Heughan in an upcoming romantic drama, tentatively titled Text For You.