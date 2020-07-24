Priyanka Chopra Looks at Miss India Footage from 20 Years Ago: 'This is Where it all Began'

Priyanka Chopra has completed 20 years in showbiz this year. Her journey began with winning the Miss India pageant in 2000, and subsequently winning Miss World. The actress is taking a look back at her journey so far, starting right at the beginning.

The actress posted a video of her looking at footage from the Miss India pageant, as well as some photographs from her teenage. "So, I turned 20, in 2020... Well, I wish... Twenty years in the entertainment business you guys, and it all started with the Femina Miss India pageant in 2000," Priyanka said in the video, before proceeding to watch footage of herself on stage during various rounds of the competition.

Priyanka also seemed to find some of her outfits from back then funny. She said, "What am I wearing? What is this crown of thorns on my head? Did I think I was Jesus?" She also wondered how she lost the long hair she sported at the time.

She seemed proud of her answer to a question during the pageant. She was asked, "If you were God in the garden of Eden, who would you punish for the eternal sin? Adam, Eve or Satan?" Her reply was, "I would punish Satan, the serpent because I believe that evil is instigated not created. Eve thought Satan was right. She believed him. Let us get a moral from this -- to decipher between good and bad without being biased."

The Priyanka of today found the statement to be profound. "You are not born evil, you become one. Except some people, I guess," she said.

She then looks at some still photos from a shoot and the weird poses she struck in them. She said, "These pictures are hard to look at. I don't even know how to do this pose."