Priyanka Chopra Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous in All-Black Ensemble at Awards Ceremony
At the awards ceremony, Priyanka presented the best Male Model award to Jon Kortajarena and was seen mingling with the who’s who of the fashion and media industry including Bradley Cooper's girl friend and Russian supermodel Irina Shayk.
(File photo of Priyanka Chopra)
Actress Priyanka Chopra is one star who really needs no introduction. A global icon, philanthropist, singer, television actor, Priyanka is all of this and much more. In fact, besides several of these titles, the one other that she proudly dons is that of a fashionista.
From slaying it each time on the red carpet, nailing the airport looks, winning hearts with her street style to choosing carefully crafted outfits for special occasions, Priyanka has a record of hitting the nail on the head when it comes to dressing.
Recently, the Quantico star, who attended the Daily Front Row’s 6th Annual Fashion and Media Awards 2018 in New York, made heads turn as she sashayed down the red carpet in an all-black avatar.
Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, Priyanka opted for a low cut, sleeveless black crop top teamed with suspended loop skirt, courtesy Dion Lee and black ankle-strap heels. She rounded off her look with diamonds earrings, hair left open with center-parting and nude makeup with a tint of colour on her lips.
Take a look
At the awards ceremony, Priyanka presented the best Male Model award to Jon Kortajarena and was seen mingling with the who’s who of the fashion and media industry including Bradley Cooper's girl friend and Russian supermodel Irina Shayk.
On the personal front, Priyanka Chopra recently got engaged to American singer Nick Jonas on August 18 in a traditional roka ceremony held in Mumbai.
Professionally, however, Priyanak will be seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink.
