Priyanka Chopra Looks Hottest As Nick Jonas Drops An Unseen Picture With His 'Lady In Red'

Priyanka Chopra recently celebrated her 40th birthday with her family and friends when the pictures of the bash went viral on social media. Days after, PeeCee’s singer-husband Nick Jonas took to his Instagram account and dropped an unseen picture with his lady love. In this latest click, Nick Jonas can be seen hugging Priyanka from behind as he looks straight into the lens. While Nick placed his hand around Priyanka’s waist, she shied away from the camera. In the caption, Nick Jonas wrote, ‘Lady in red’ along with a red heart emoji. Needless to say, the two look hottest in the click.

For the unversed, it was Priyanka Chopra's first birthday after she attained motherhood earlier this year. Meanwhile, in another video from Priyanka's birthday bash that went viral on social media, the actress was seen surrounded by her loved ones including her mother Madhu Chopra, and parents-in-law Paul Kevin Jonas, Sr. and Denise Jonas.

On the work front, Priyanka has several projects in her pipeline. She is currently working on the Hollywood film Ending Things along with Captain America star Anthony Mackie. Apart from this, she will also be seen in It's All Coming Back. PeeCee will also feature in Farhan Akhtar's Bollywood movie titled Jee Le Zaraa in which she will share the screen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The film is expected to go on floors next year. Besides these, Priyanka will soon make her OTT debut with Citadel.