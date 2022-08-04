CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#CommonwealthGames2022#Monkeypox#IndvsWI#MonsoonSession
Home » News » Movies » Priyanka Chopra Looks Hottest As Nick Jonas Drops An Unseen Picture With His 'Lady In Red'
1-MIN READ

Priyanka Chopra Looks Hottest As Nick Jonas Drops An Unseen Picture With His 'Lady In Red'

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: August 04, 2022, 08:34 IST

New Delhi, India

Nick Jonas shares unseen picture from Priyanka Chopra's birthday bash (Photo: Instagram)

Nick Jonas shares unseen picture from Priyanka Chopra's birthday bash (Photo: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra recently celebrated her first birthday with daughter Malti whom she welcomed earlier this year.

Priyanka Chopra recently celebrated her 40th birthday with her family and friends when the pictures of the bash went viral on social media. Days after, PeeCee’s singer-husband Nick Jonas took to his Instagram account and dropped an unseen picture with his lady love. In this latest click, Nick Jonas can be seen hugging Priyanka from behind as he looks straight into the lens. While Nick placed his hand around Priyanka’s waist, she shied away from the camera. In the caption, Nick Jonas wrote, ‘Lady in red’ along with a red heart emoji. Needless to say, the two look hottest in the click.

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:August 04, 2022, 08:31 IST
last updated:August 04, 2022, 08:34 IST