Priyanka Chopra Looks Hottest As Nick Jonas Drops An Unseen Picture With His 'Lady In Red'

Priyanka Chopra recently celebrated her 40th birthday with her family and friends when the pictures of the bash went viral on social media. Days after, PeeCee’s singer-husband Nick Jonas took to his Instagram account and dropped an unseen picture with his lady love. In this latest click, Nick Jonas can be seen hugging Priyanka from behind as he looks straight into the lens. While Nick placed his hand around Priyanka’s waist, she shied away from the camera. In the caption, Nick Jonas wrote, ‘Lady in red’ along with a red heart emoji. Needless to say, the two look hottest in the click.