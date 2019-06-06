Priyanka Chopra Looks Irresistibly Glamorous in Backless Saree and Nick Jonas Agrees With Us

Priyanka Chopra is a global culture icon, known for her style statement and bold fashion choices. Be it Met Gala, Cannes or an average day in the States, the Quantico star makes it a point to always carry herself with grace and look mesmerising and stunning while doing it all. During the cover shoot of an international magazine, Priyanka impressed us yet again with her timeless style sense and desi vibes.

The images that are now going viral on social media are from the cover of InStyle. In the backless sare, the diva is turning up the heat and fans can't handle the bold femininity that Priyanka is handing out in these latest pictures.

In one video, Priyanka also showed Laura Brown, editor-in-chief of InStyle magazine, how to tie up a saree with using three safety pins. Both Priyanka and Laura had a fun time doing all this is what has caught our attention the most.

See pics and videos from the shoot here:

Comments and reactions started pouring in as soon as images and videos surfaced on social media. Nick Jonas reacted to Priyanka's post by posting several fire emojis to emphasize on how gorgeous the latter was looking. Others like Rhea Kapoor, Esha Gupta, Laura Brown, Mindy Kaling, Natasha Poonawala were also wowed by Priyanka's infectious and desi trend-setting saree.

On the movies front, Priyanka will next feature in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf and Farhan Akhtar in key roles.

