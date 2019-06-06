Priyanka Chopra Looks Irresistibly Glamorous in Backless Saree and Nick Jonas Agrees With Us
Priyanka Chopra draped around a saree for the cover story of an international magazine. See pics and videos here.
Image of Priyanka Chopra, courtesy of Instagram
Priyanka Chopra is a global culture icon, known for her style statement and bold fashion choices. Be it Met Gala, Cannes or an average day in the States, the Quantico star makes it a point to always carry herself with grace and look mesmerising and stunning while doing it all. During the cover shoot of an international magazine, Priyanka impressed us yet again with her timeless style sense and desi vibes.
The images that are now going viral on social media are from the cover of InStyle. In the backless sare, the diva is turning up the heat and fans can't handle the bold femininity that Priyanka is handing out in these latest pictures.
In one video, Priyanka also showed Laura Brown, editor-in-chief of InStyle magazine, how to tie up a saree with using three safety pins. Both Priyanka and Laura had a fun time doing all this is what has caught our attention the most.
See pics and videos from the shoot here:
Screenshots of Laura Brown and Priyanka Chopra from Instagram Account
View this post on Instagram
Fashion is such an important part of global culture, often arising from centuries of tradition, and doesn’t go out of style when the seasons change. The ‘Saree’ is one of the most iconic and recognized silhouettes from India. To me, its beauty lies in its versatility, not just in drape and fabric. It embodies elegance, femininity, and power, and I love how I feel when I’m wearing one. I’m so proud to be wearing a @Taruntahiliani saree on @instylemagazine’s July cover! Thank you @laurabrown99 for being such an amazing creative partner, and for sharing some of India’s incredible fashion with the world. #IndianSummer #ProudDesi (Link to the story in bio)
View this post on Instagram
PeeCee sizzling in saree for @instylemagazine shoot❤❤ @priyankachopra - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - #deepikapadukone #priyankachopra #katrinakaif #khushikapoor #kiaaraadavani #kritikharbanda #kritisanon #jacquelinefernandez #janhvikapoor #nupursanaon #nushratbharucha #sanyamalhotra #fatimasanashaikh #ashwariyaraibachchan #aliabhatt #athiyashetty #daisyshah #diamirza #dishapatani #sonamkapoor # sonakshisinha #shraddhakapoor #shilpashetty #swarabhaskar #vidyabalan #lisahaydon #eshagupta -
Comments and reactions started pouring in as soon as images and videos surfaced on social media. Nick Jonas reacted to Priyanka's post by posting several fire emojis to emphasize on how gorgeous the latter was looking. Others like Rhea Kapoor, Esha Gupta, Laura Brown, Mindy Kaling, Natasha Poonawala were also wowed by Priyanka's infectious and desi trend-setting saree.
A screenshot from Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Account
On the movies front, Priyanka will next feature in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf and Farhan Akhtar in key roles.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Wonder Woman 1984 Poster: Gal Gadot Looks Fiery in New Golden Suit and Zachary Levi Loves It
- MG eZS Electric SUV Teased, To be Manufactured in India - Watch Video
- Ali Zafar Has the Most Adorable Excuse for Not Being Able to Wish His Fans 'Eid Mubarak'
- Suhana Khan Takes Selfie With ATM Card, Fans Ask How Much Money She Has
- Jio Effect: Airtel Brings Back Rs 349 and Rs 399 Postpaid Plans; Has The ARPU Strategy Not Worked?
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s