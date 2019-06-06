Take the pledge to vote

Priyanka Chopra Looks Irresistibly Glamorous in Backless Saree and Nick Jonas Agrees With Us

Priyanka Chopra draped around a saree for the cover story of an international magazine. See pics and videos here.

News18.com

Updated:June 6, 2019, 10:40 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra Looks Irresistibly Glamorous in Backless Saree and Nick Jonas Agrees With Us
Image of Priyanka Chopra, courtesy of Instagram
Priyanka Chopra is a global culture icon, known for her style statement and bold fashion choices. Be it Met Gala, Cannes or an average day in the States, the Quantico star makes it a point to always carry herself with grace and look mesmerising and stunning while doing it all. During the cover shoot of an international magazine, Priyanka impressed us yet again with her timeless style sense and desi vibes.

The images that are now going viral on social media are from the cover of InStyle. In the backless sare, the diva is turning up the heat and fans can't handle the bold femininity that Priyanka is handing out in these latest pictures.

In one video, Priyanka also showed Laura Brown, editor-in-chief of InStyle magazine, how to tie up a saree with using three safety pins. Both Priyanka and Laura had a fun time doing all this is what has caught our attention the most.

See pics and videos from the shoot here:

Priyanka Chopra (5)

Screenshots of Laura Brown and Priyanka Chopra from Instagram Account

View this post on Instagram

InStyle, July 2019.

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Comments and reactions started pouring in as soon as images and videos surfaced on social media. Nick Jonas reacted to Priyanka's post by posting several fire emojis to emphasize on how gorgeous the latter was looking. Others like Rhea Kapoor, Esha Gupta, Laura Brown, Mindy Kaling, Natasha Poonawala were also wowed by Priyanka's infectious and desi trend-setting saree.

PC 7

A screenshot from Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Account

On the movies front, Priyanka will next feature in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf and Farhan Akhtar in key roles.

Follow @News18Movies for more

