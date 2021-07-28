Priyanka Chopra Looks Stunning as She Roams the Streets of London With Her BFFs

Actress Priyanka Chopra is currently in London, where she has been shooting back-to-back projects. The actress often shares glimpses from the city, proving that she has truly made it her home. Now, Priyanka has jumped into the bandwagon for the viral ‘photo dump’ trend. PC recently took to Instagram to share a series of random pictures from her summer in London.

In the first picture, Priyanka can be seen posing on a giant chessboard. In another, she can be seen jumping with her umbrella on a rainy day. In the next few pictures, the actress can be seen having fun with her best friends James Cavanaugh and Divya Jyoti. We can also see Priyanka posing with her pet dogs. In the last couple of pictures, Priyanka can be seen eating a watermelon and rowing a boat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka also took to Instagram Stories to show off her curls, thanks to her hair-care brand. “Feeling my hair today," she wrote.

Recently, after her 39th birthday, Priyanka had shared another Photo Dump thanking her well-wisher for their birthday wishes. She wrote, “Photo Dump. Thank you to everyone who sent me so much love and affection this birthday. So many wonderful texts calls stories tweets. This was a quiet birthday but the lesson I have learnt as I step into the next year is everyday is a joy. And I will always seek it. Thank you to for all your good wishes and constant support."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has also been busy with numerous projects. The actor wrapped her schedule for Matrix 4 and Text For You and has been filming her upcoming project Citadel in the UK. Backed by Avengers: Endgame directors Russo Brothers, the series also stars Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden. She will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, who is also producing it.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here