Priyanka Chopra Looks Stunning in Her New Hairstyle

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who has been known for her impeccable taste in fashion, recently shared a new video on Instagram expressing her excitement for the Indian Premiere League (IPL). The actress was seen sporting a brand new hairstyle that sent fans into a frenzy.

Priyanka can be seen sporting a white and pink pinstriped shirt. Her hair is shorter and she can be seen sporting bangs. Fans filled the comment section with praise regarding her new hairstyle.

The actress also recently shared a picture with her pet German Shepherd Gino. She captioned the picture, "My lil big boy!"

Priyanka will be next seen in the cinematic adaptation of Arvind Adiga's White Tiger opposite Rajkummar Rao. She has many other projects lined up including Matrix 4, Sheela, The Sangeet Project and the untitled rom-com with Mindy Kaling.