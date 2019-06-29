Priyanka Chopra Loses Balance on Yacht, Nick Jonas Saves Her Just in Time, Watch Video

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been setting couple goals since the beginning of their relationship. From cheering each other up to giving unexpected surprises, the duo has been a very popular couple on social media. Recently, the two made headlines during their visit to Paris for Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ wedding. In one of the videos shared on a fan page, Nick can be seen saving Priyanka from falling off a yacht at one of the pre-wedding parties.

In the video, Nick and Priyanka can be seen standing on a yacht when the actress loses her balance all of a sudden. Without wasting a second, Nick drops his drink into the river to support his beloved wife from tripping over the edge. The gesture from Nick has won the hearts of all the Nickyanka fans. Take a look:

Meanwhile, the duo was spotted romancing in Paris as Nick's brother is getting married to Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner on June 29. The lovebirds were papped doing a lot of PDA in the romantic French city ahead of the big wedding.

On the work front, while Nick Jonas has recently launched the fifth album studio ‘Happiness Begins’ along with his other Jonas Brothers, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in the Bollywood film, The Sky Is Pink. The movie is directed by Shonali Bose and also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in lead roles.

