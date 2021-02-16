Priyanka Chopra Lost 2 Films After 'Botched up' Surgery

Before becoming the star of Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was dropped out of two films at the beginning of her career because of a botched up plastic surgery. Priyanka underwent a polypectomy to remove polyps from her, however, after the procedure, the shape of her nose changed. Hearing the rumours that her face looked different after the surgery, makers of two films dropped her out of the project. Priyanka has shared this incident in her memoir 'Unfinished'.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, out of the first four films, the first film she shot for was the 2002 Thamizhan starring Vijay. The 38-year-old actor said that her experience on the sets of Thamizhan improved her confidence as there were no talks about her plastic surgery and the change in her appearance.

Priyanka added that the Tamil film was perfect for her debut as she found a very supportive team. Praising her first co-star Vijay, Priyanka said that he is a gracious and gifted actor. According to her, Vijay’s humility with fans made a lasting impression on her.

She recalls that Vijay used to spend time with his fans to sign autographs even after hours of shooting. As per the report, Priyanka mentioned in her book that she took inspiration from Vijay and spent time with her fans during her lunch break at the shooting of her show Quantico in front of the New York Public Library.

Her memoir was released on February 9, 2021. Priyanka has also spoken about a director in the film industry who had asked her to get a surgery for her breasts, hip and jaw. Speaking about this incident, Priyanka said that she has been affected by this.

Priyanka’s memoir Unfinished covers her professional and personal journey. She had spoken about her marriage, losing her father to cancer and how she managed to face the loss.