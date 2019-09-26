Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit Set the Stage on Fire with Their Enticing Dance on Dola Re and Pinga

Priyanka Chopra joined Madhuri Dixit on the sets of Dance Deewane and their dance videos have gone viral on the Internet.

News18.com

Updated:September 26, 2019, 1:27 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit Set the Stage on Fire with Their Enticing Dance on Dola Re and Pinga
Priyanka Chopra joined Madhuri Dixit on the sets of Dance Deewane and their dance videos have gone viral on the Internet.
Loading...

Priyanka Chopra is in back in India to promote her film The Sky is Pink and the actress is going to stop at nothing. From back to back interviews to twirling her way around on the sets of reality shows, the actress is caught up with her schedule.

But Priyanka does know how to make the most of her time. Recently, she joined Madhuri Dixit on the sets of Dance Deewane and their dance videos have gone viral on the Internet. In the videos, the two set the stage on fire as they perform hook steps of their popular songs Dola re from Devdas and Pinga from Padmaavat.

On the sartorial front, both the actresses can be seen donning beautiful sarees. While Madhuri opted for Manish Malhotra's radiant yellow self sparkle saree, which she paired up with the designer's signature fringe tassel top, Priyanka chose Sabyasachi Mukherjee's floral print saree in the darker shade of brown. For completing their look, Madhuri opted for an emerald necklace with matching earrings, whereas Priyanka kept it simple with a sleek chain, a pair of danglers and matching bangles.

Take a look at their videos:

While on Madhuri's show Dance Deewane, Priyanka also shared some joyous moments with the Dhak Dhak girl. The two ladies, alongside judges Tushar Kalia and Shashank Khaitan, also showcased their "million dollar thumkas" for the fans. Priyanka even shared some images and videos on her Instagram.

Priyanka is expected to be in the country for sometime, ahead of her film's release on October 11. The Sky Is Pink was earlier screened at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it reportedly received a standing ovation for close to five minutes.

Post The Sky Is Pink, the actress will work on The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao, with Mindy Kaling on a sit-com revolving around marriages and with director Robert Rodriguez on a film titled We Can Be Heroes.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram