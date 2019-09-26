Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit Set the Stage on Fire with Their Enticing Dance on Dola Re and Pinga

Priyanka Chopra is in back in India to promote her film The Sky is Pink and the actress is going to stop at nothing. From back to back interviews to twirling her way around on the sets of reality shows, the actress is caught up with her schedule.

But Priyanka does know how to make the most of her time. Recently, she joined Madhuri Dixit on the sets of Dance Deewane and their dance videos have gone viral on the Internet. In the videos, the two set the stage on fire as they perform hook steps of their popular songs Dola re from Devdas and Pinga from Padmaavat.

On the sartorial front, both the actresses can be seen donning beautiful sarees. While Madhuri opted for Manish Malhotra's radiant yellow self sparkle saree, which she paired up with the designer's signature fringe tassel top, Priyanka chose Sabyasachi Mukherjee's floral print saree in the darker shade of brown. For completing their look, Madhuri opted for an emerald necklace with matching earrings, whereas Priyanka kept it simple with a sleek chain, a pair of danglers and matching bangles.

Take a look at their videos:

.@priyankachopra aur @MadhuriDixit ko sath dekh kar humara hi nahi, @Thearjunbijlani ka bhi dil dola, par unke armaano par paani pherne aa gaye hai koi!😜 Tune in to the #DD2Finale on 28th Sept, Sat at 8 PM. #DanceDeewane2 #PriyankaOnDanceDeewane @TheTusharKalia @ShashankKhaitan pic.twitter.com/6C0sFp45yv — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 25, 2019

While on Madhuri's show Dance Deewane, Priyanka also shared some joyous moments with the Dhak Dhak girl. The two ladies, alongside judges Tushar Kalia and Shashank Khaitan, also showcased their "million dollar thumkas" for the fans. Priyanka even shared some images and videos on her Instagram.

Priyanka is expected to be in the country for sometime, ahead of her film's release on October 11. The Sky Is Pink was earlier screened at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it reportedly received a standing ovation for close to five minutes.

Post The Sky Is Pink, the actress will work on The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao, with Mindy Kaling on a sit-com revolving around marriages and with director Robert Rodriguez on a film titled We Can Be Heroes.

