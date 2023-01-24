Priyanka Chopra Makes Fans Go Weak in The Knees with New Gorgeous Selfies; Fans Call Her ‘Pretty’

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She is not only a star in India but is well-known across the globe. Her popularity seems to have no boundaries and fans just love her. Well, the actress recently stepped into motherhood and welcomed her first child with hubby Nick Jonas. The Baywatch actress is an avid social media user and she often treats her fans to adorable glimpses of her personal and professional life. Recently, Priyanka Chopra left the internet stunned with her gorgeous no-filter selfies.

In the post shared by PeeCee, the actress is seen flaunting her sexy facial features as she had mascara-laden eyelashes, a hint of blush and nude lipstick. In the first pic, the actress is seen dressed in a white top. Next, we see Priyanka posing in a sexy white cleavage-baring dress. Her ultra-glam look has the actress posing for the lens as she flaunts her golden hair and needless to say the actress left her fans gushing over her new gorgeous selfies.

Taking to the captions, she wrote, “When the glam is so fun you gotta go out. ❤️ #nofilterneeded."

Take a look at the pics here:

Soon after the pics were shared, scores of her fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on the actress. While one of the fans wrote, “So pretty!!!," another added, “Hairrrr Goalzzz! Simply beautiful." A third fan added, " Stunningggg."

Priyanka Chopra, who has cemented her place in Bollywood with her films and is now making a mark in Hollywood, recently added another feather to her cap. The actress and global icon became the first Indian actor to rule the cover of British Vogue. Not just that, the actress had also posed with her and Nick Jonas’ daughter Malti for the magazine’s photoshoot and took to Instagram to share the photos.

The caption was an excerpt from Priyanka Chopra’s interview with the magazine where she had got candid about Malti’s birth and how she was premature. “I was in the OR [operating room] when she came out. She was so small, smaller than my hand. I saw what the intensive-care nurses do. They do God’s work. Nick and I were both standing there as they intubated her. I don’t know how they even found what they needed [in her tiny body] to intubate her,” the caption read.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their first daughter in January last year. Later in the month of May, PeeCee had announced that her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was finally home after spending 100 days in the NICU. “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home,” she had written.

On the professional front, Priyanka has several projects in her pipeline. She is currently working on the Hollywood film Ending Things along with Captain America star Anthony Mackie. Apart from this, she will also be seen in It’s All Coming Back. PeeCee will also feature in Farhan Akhtar’s Bollywood movie titled Jee Le Zaraa in which she will share the screen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Priyanka will soon make her OTT debut with Citadel.

Read all the Latest Movies News here